Premier League talking points: Liverpool frustrated as Havertz hits stride

Arsenal have the upper hand in the Premier League title race after a 3-0 win at Brighton, allied to Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Manchester United, allowed the Gunners to end the weekend on top thanks to their superior goal difference

Defending champions Manchester City are just one point behind the top two after a Kevin De Bruyne inspired 4-2 victory at Crystal Palace.

At the bottom of the table, Everton and Luton ended long waits for a win to enliven the battle to beat the drop.

AFP Sports looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend.

All the scores Flashscore

Liverpool frustrated again at Old Trafford

Just three weeks on from exiting the FA Cup 4-3 away at United, Liverpool were again left to rue their lack of cutting edge to kill off the Red Devils.

Jurgen Klopp's men were utterly dominant for 45 minutes but led only 1-0 through Luis Diaz's goal.

Stunning strikes by Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo turned the game on its head against the run of play before Mohamed Salah's penalty at least salvaged a point for Liverpool.

Despite a poor season for Erik ten Hag's men, Liverpool have now failed to beat United in three meetings this season.

A draw at United in the run-in also cost Klopp's men the title in 2018/19 season.

And the German believes the Red Devils raise their game against their bitter rivals.

"It’s more difficult for us away at United," said Klopp when asked about Arsenal's upcoming visit to Old Trafford.

In 11 trips to away to United as Liverpool manager, Klopp managed only two victories.

Havertz hits his stride

Kai Havertz was again pivotal to Arsenal's stroll at Brighton to put the Gunners back on top.

The German was much-maligned for the first six months of his time at the Emirates after making a £65 million move from Chelsea.

Havertz scored Arsenal's second at the Amex and then teed up Leandro Trossard to score on his return to Brighton to take his tally to five goals and four assists in his last seven Premier League games.

"He's certainly having a huge impact on the team," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

"I think his overall performances have been really good and now his numbers in terms of goal contributions, are really, really high."

Everton end unlucky 13

It was also a significant weekend at the bottom as Everton ended their club-record 13-game winless run in the Premier League by beating relegation rivals Burnley 1-0.

If Sean Dyche has had cause to lament his side's luck in recent months, the Toffees got a huge slice of fortune for the only goal at Goodison Park as Arijanet Muric's clearance deflected off Dominic Calvert Lewin for the only goal.

Victory lifted Everton four points clear of the relegation zone for now, but they could be handed a second points deduction of the season this week for breaching financial rules.

Luton's first win in 12 games, thanks to a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth, means the five sides between 14th and 18th are separated by just five points with Brentford and Crystal Palace pulled into the relegation battle.