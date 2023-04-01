Burnley's Lyle Foster sidelined indefinitely over mental health concern

Burnley's Lyle Foster
Reuters
Burnley striker Lyle Foster (23) will be sidelined indefinitely due to a recurrence of a mental health issue, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The South African has scored three goals for Burnley this season in eight appearances.

"Recently, Lyle let us know that he continues to live with issues around his mental wellbeing and has reached out for help," Burnley said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"He is currently in the care of specialists - giving him the support and care he needs to help him back to full health."

Foster has earned 10 caps for the South African national team as well.

"We ask for your understanding and respect Lyle's privacy around this matter and will not be making any more comment until further notice," Burnley added.

The club are second-bottom in Premier League with four points after 11 matches. They will travel to Arsenal on Saturday.

