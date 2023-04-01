Can Sean Dyche work miracles and keep Everton away from another relegation scrap?

After two seasons on the bounce narrowly escaping relegation, Everton fans are left wondering how their club can dig themselves out of the hole they find themselves in.

Luckily survival specialist Sean Dyche is the man at the helm, but he hasn't been backed financially in the transfer market.

To be fair, it's a bit of a mess behind closed doors at Goodison Park - three club directors recently left in what was likely a much needed shake up - but chairman Bill Kenwright remains.

Owner Farhad Moshiri has become a big target for many Blues fans for several reasons, including a lack of real investment and near radio silence amid spiralling results.

But with Dyche, Evertonians can at least rest assured they've a competent manager who should offer some stability.

Everton have added Ashley Young, a free transfer, and Arnaut Danjuma, on a season-long loan, to their squad - showing there is at least some effort being made to improve options, despite financial constraints.

It's a cliché, but returning defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who spent last season with PSV, could feel like a new signing. Andre Gomes, Dele Alli and Jean-Philippe Gbamin have all returned from loans too.

But with time still remaining in the transfer window, and around £25 million picked up from Moise Kean's permanent move to Juventus, some business could still be done.

Lack of goals

The main thing Everton desperately need to address in the coming season is their forward line.

The Blues scored 34 goals last season, which was the second least by any team in the Premier League - only Wolves (31) had fewer.

They managed just 16 goals at Goodison Park, which was the lowest on home soil by any team in the league. Wolves and Southampton, who were relegated, both managed three more at home.

Everton narrowly avoided relegation last season Flashscore

Perhaps 2023/24 being the last season at Goodison, before Everton's move to Liverpool's Bramley-Moore Dock, can inspire better performances - because it's desperately needed.

The Toffees' away form last term was better than at home and akin to a middle-table Premier League side. Obviously not ideal, nor the form a club their size should expect, but it's that form that helped keep them up.

Players to watch

Danjuma, who can play centrally as well as on the wing, obviously stands out as a potential star in the making for Everton's front line.

While it didn't work out swimmingly at Spurs, the Netherlands international has a Premier League season under his belt and experience on the rougher side of English football. He, by all accounts, should fit in well.

Demarai Gray was arguably the Blues' most threatening player going forward last season. If he pairs well with Danjuma, add in the creativity of Alex Iwobi and Dwight McNeil, Dyche's side could play some attractive football in the final third.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injures in the last couple of years, but he could be the saviour his team needs.

Calvert-Lewin's recent injury woes Flashscore

The Englishman has had a number of impressive terms at Goodison Park; between the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, he bagged 29 goals in the Premier League alone.

By comparison he scored five league goals in the last two seasons. It's a miserable return, but injuries are an ugly part of the beautiful game.

Expectations

Despite narrowly avoiding relegation two years on the bounce, there is perhaps reason for Everton fans to be optimistic - that is, if expectations are kept remote.

Focusing on just the players on the pitch and the managerial staff, there is certainly enough to comfortably avoid relegation this time around - a small step in the right direction.

A push for the top half of the table isn't impossible, but it really depends on how well Danjuma settles in, if Calvert-Lewin can keep up his fitness and what kind of impact the experienced Young may have on his new teammates.

Everton are in a bad way, there is no doubt about it - but with the likes of Luton, Sheffield Utd, Burnley, Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth around them, they're expected to avoid the drop once again.

The target, then, should perhaps be the top half of the bottom half of the table (11-15th). To do that, they'll need to ensure big performances against the likes of Fulham, Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham - and stand firm against the other teams mentioned above.

Everton begin their Premier League season by hosting Marco Silva's Fulham.