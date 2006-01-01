Chelsea boss Maresca 'very happy' with start in 'toughest league in the world'

Enzo Maresca (44) said he was "very happy" with the strong start to his Chelsea reign, but the Blues boss insisted Sunday's clash with Liverpool would not "define where we are".

Maresca's fourth-placed side, undefeated in their past seven games in all competitions, are just four points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Former Leicester manager Maresca has impressed so far but faces a daunting challenge at Anfield, where Arne Slot has made a flying start to his reign.

Asked on Friday how he would assess his start to life at Stamford Bridge, Maresca said: "Very happy because what I expected in terms of players and level and style, I can see clearly that is there.

"I said already many times that no matter in this moment who is going to play, you can see clearly the way we want to play."

The Italian added: "The club is one of the best clubs in the world. And I'm very excited to play with them. And I feel very lucky to spend my time and to share my time with this squad."

Although a Chelsea victory on Merseyside would be a significant statement of intent, Maresca was keen to downplay the signficance of the Liverpool clash.

"We're going to approach the game trying to prepare the game in the best way," he said. "And as I said, try to get points there.

"But it's not this game that is going to define where we are - if we win, we solve all the problems, and in case we lose? No. It's just a process, it's just a game."

Maresca said Chelsea were "excited to play this kind of game", with potentially tough fixtures coming up against Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal.

"All the games that we've played until now, not one of them has been easy," he said. "All the Premier League games, they are difficult, they are not easy.

"I think the Premier League is probably the best league in the world. It's because it's the toughest league in the world."