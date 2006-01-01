Advertisement
Chelsea's Enzo Maresca delighted with youngsters' attitude in Barrow win

Marseca watches on as Chelsea thrash Barrow
Marseca watches on as Chelsea thrash BarrowČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Ian Stephen / Profimedia
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca (44) was delighted to see his team pick up another big win.

The Blues are in fine form over the past week, having beaten West Ham 3-0 and Barrow 5-0.

The latter was a Carabao Cup third round clash against a lower division side.

Christopher Nkunku fired in a hat-trick, while Joao Felix and Pedro Neto got goals as well.

“I’m very happy with the performance, with the result,” said Maresca post-game.

“We made many changes but the idea from the team was exactly the same and this has to be one of our targets. No matter who is going to play, it’s important that the identity of the team is always there.

“With this kind of game I’m always worried a lot, because they are tricky games and football is full of these games. When you underestimate the opponent you can concede chances and goals, but tonight I think the performance was very good and we showed how serious we are.

“Before the game I asked the players that even if we are the youngest squad in the Premier League, they have to show how serious we are. For me the most important thing tonight was winning the game, but also sending a message that yes, we are young, but we are men, we are serious and we want to compete.”

Chelsea Barrow
