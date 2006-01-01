Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea's main target in transfer window is to offload players, says Maresca

Chelsea's main target in transfer window is to offload players, says Maresca

Enzo Maresca inherited a huge squad at Chelsea
Enzo Maresca inherited a huge squad at ChelseaAction Images via Reuters
Chelsea's main aim in the transfer window is to offload players from their squad so the club can balance its books, manager Enzo Maresca (44) said on Tuesday.

Chelsea have been busy in the market since American owner Todd Boehly took over two years ago.

The West London club have spent over 160 million pounds on 11 new signings for this season, including winger Pedro Neto, forward Joao Felix, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

Chelsea sold Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid and defender Ian Maatsen joined Aston Villa, but they still have over 40 senior players registered are at risk of falling foul of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

"The target is to solve the economic problem in terms of selling players," Maresca told the club website.

"From there, we try to do our best and see where we arrive."

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures
Chelsea's upcoming fixturesFlashscore

Chelsea's struggles to offload players are well documented, with England internationals Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling among a group of about 15 high earners frozen out by the manager and not training with the first team.

"For us, the target in this moment is to improve players. No one from the club asked me to compete for the Premier League, or compete for a Champions League spot," the Italian Maresca added.

"I want to see my team play the way we want to play and compete every game. I want to see on the ball a clear idea of what they want, and off the ball, a very aggressive team.

"The most important thing is to be better game after game."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMaresca EnzoChelseaTransfer News
Related Articles
Premier League talking points: Arsenal show intent, same old for United
Chelsea hit Wolves for six as Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer run riot
Enzo Maresca backs Joao Felix to learn from previous Chelsea mistakes
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus announce Conceicao, Ugarte's United move almost done
Updated
Former Poland goalkeeper Szczesny announces retirement from professional football
Leandro Trossard happy with Arsenal role after super-sub displays in Premier League
Newcastle's Howe confirms Tonali will be in squad to face Forest after 10-month ban
Barcelona finally register new signing Dani Olmo ahead of Rayo clash later
Chelsea complete £17m signing of teenage Belgian goalkeeper Penders from Genk
Team of the Week: Chelsea-bound Estevao racks up perfect 10 as Dortmund stars impress
Manchester United’s Amad Diallo back in Ivory Coast squad after 18 month absence
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Fred stars for Fenerbahce while Eyupspor continue to impress
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus announce Conceicao, Ugarte's United move almost done
The top five Tottenham players under 20 to watch out for this season
Three matches to watch on day one of the US Open tennis championships
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic & Sabalenka make winning starts to US Open, Rune dumped out

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings