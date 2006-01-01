Advertisement
Enzo Maresca backs Joao Felix to learn from previous Chelsea mistakes

Felix watches on from the stands
Felix watches on from the standsRICHARD PELHAM / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Enzo Maresca (44) has backed Joao Felix (24) to learn the lessons of his disappointing first spell at Chelsea with the Portugal forward possibly set to play in this Sunday's match with Wolves.

Felix rejoined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid this week in a permanent deal after spending six months on loan at Stamford Bridge during the 2022-23 season.

The forward made 20 appearances for Chelsea between February and May 2023 during a troubled period for the Premier League club.

It was also an inconsistent spell for Felix, who was sent off on his debut against Fulham and subsequently missed three matches of his loan spell.

Felix did show his quality in the team's 2-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and Maresca believes the forward will be smoother as he now has experience of the Premier League.

"He's mature enough to understand what he has to do and to learn from his mistakes," Maresca said.

Chelsea have faced criticism for a transfer policy that has seen the first-team squad swell to more than 40 players.

Maresca has reportedly told a number of senior players - including England internationals Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell - that they have no future under him.

But the Italian said Felix, who was introduced to fans on the pitch before Thursday's 2-0 Conference League win over Servette, has the flexibility to play a vital role, starting with this weekend's trip to Molineux.

"If he is available then for sure he has a chance to play (against Wolves)," Maresca said.

"In terms of knowing the way we want to play, he's probably not ready yet. In terms of physicality, though, I think he's ready.

"He's a nine, he can drop and give us an extra man. He can play as an attacking midfielder. If we need he can play on the outside. He's a player that is going to help us."

