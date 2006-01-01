Chelsea sign goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal

Chelsea have completed the signing of Denmark under-21 goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen (22) from LaLiga side Villarreal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Jorgensen, who last season became Villarreal's number one keeper, has signed a seven-year deal, Chelsea said.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported the deal was worth around 20 million pounds ($25.67 million).

"This move is a dream come true," Jorgensen told the club website.

"I am very excited to have signed for Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I can't wait to get to know everyone and to start playing with all my new teammates."

Born in Sweden to a Danish father and Swedish mother, Jorgensen represented Sweden at youth levels before making a switch to Denmark in May 2021.