Chelsea reportedly agree deal with Boca Juniors to sign teenager Anselmino

Chelsea reportedly agree deal with Boca Juniors to sign teenager Anselmino

Aaron Anselmino alongside Edinson Cavani at Boca Juniors
Aaron Anselmino alongside Edinson Cavani at Boca JuniorsReuters
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Argentine giants Boca Juniors to sign defender Aaron Anselmino (19) in an $18 million deal, a source with the Buenos Aires-based club said on Monday.

Anselmino began his Boca career aged 12, made his first-team debut in 2023 and after 10 appearances attracted interest from European clubs, including Manchester United and AC Milan.

The Argentine side agreed with Chelsea to retain him for at least six more months so that fans can "enjoy" the centre-back before he joins the Premier League.

"The agreement is complete, paperwork is being exchanged. The transfer will be finalised now, but he will stay at Boca," a source told Reuters.

Boca president and former Argentina international Juan Roman Riquelme said a few days ago that Anselmino "will become a great footballer and will be a national team player".

Boca, who on Monday unveiled midfielder Tomas Belmonte as a new signing, have not given any official details on Anselmino's transfer.

