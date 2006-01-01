Chelsea sign teenage striker Marc Guiu from Barcelona

Chelsea have signed striker Marc Guiu (18) from Barcelona on a five-year deal with a further one-year option, the Premier League side said on Monday.

Barcelona academy product Guiu made his professional debut last October, announcing his arrival with his first goal after just 33 seconds, a late winner against Athletic Bilbao.

He made seven first-team appearances and scored his first Champions League goal in the group stage against Royal Antwerp.

He was Spain's joint-top scorer at the European under-17 Championship last summer with four strikes.

"It's an immense joy to sign for Chelsea and I struggled to sleep ahead of the journey here because I was so excited," Guiu said.

"Ever since I was small, it was my dream to play in the Premier League. Now I have the opportunity to come here to Chelsea and I will work my hardest to be successful for the club."