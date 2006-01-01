Chelsea sign teenage striker Marc Guiu from Barcelona

Chelsea sign teenage striker Marc Guiu from Barcelona

Marc Guiu celebrates his goal for Barcelona
Marc Guiu celebrates his goal for BarcelonaReuters
Chelsea have signed striker Marc Guiu (18) from Barcelona on a five-year deal with a further one-year option, the Premier League side said on Monday.

Barcelona academy product Guiu made his professional debut last October, announcing his arrival with his first goal after just 33 seconds, a late winner against Athletic Bilbao.

He made seven first-team appearances and scored his first Champions League goal in the group stage against Royal Antwerp.

He was Spain's joint-top scorer at the European under-17 Championship last summer with four strikes.

"It's an immense joy to sign for Chelsea and I struggled to sleep ahead of the journey here because I was so excited," Guiu said.

"Ever since I was small, it was my dream to play in the Premier League. Now I have the opportunity to come here to Chelsea and I will work my hardest to be successful for the club."

