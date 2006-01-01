Chelsea announce signing of Brazilian teenager Estevao from Palmeiras

Chelsea announce signing of Brazilian teenager Estevao from Palmeiras

Estevao is moving to Chelsea
Estevao is moving to ChelseaAFP
Chelsea's search for young talent continues after announcing the signing of Estevao Willian (17) from Palmeiras, with a contract signed until 2033.

The deal is worth 34 million euros but could rise as high as 60 million based on performance-related add-ons. He won't move to London until 2025 when he has turned 18.

He is the fourth Brazilian to make the journey to London, after Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington and Angelo Gabriel.

A graduate of Palmeiras, Estevao made his debut for the Verdao last season. This season he has been a regular for Abel Ferreira and has four goals and three assists in 21 games - only turning 17 in April 2024.

