Chelsea announce signing of Brazilian teenager Estevao from Palmeiras

Chelsea's search for young talent continues after announcing the signing of Estevao Willian (17) from Palmeiras, with a contract signed until 2033.

The deal is worth 34 million euros but could rise as high as 60 million based on performance-related add-ons. He won't move to London until 2025 when he has turned 18.

He is the fourth Brazilian to make the journey to London, after Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington and Angelo Gabriel.

A graduate of Palmeiras, Estevao made his debut for the Verdao last season. This season he has been a regular for Abel Ferreira and has four goals and three assists in 21 games - only turning 17 in April 2024.