  Cole Palmer admits Chelsea's youthful side creates its own pressures

Cole Palmer admits Chelsea's youthful side creates its own pressures

Palmer is one of the Premier League's best players
Palmer is one of the Premier League's best players
Cole Palmer (22) said the fact Chelsea are a young side posed particular problems for the Blues as they looked to break into the Premier League's top four.

Chelsea's starting XI in Sunday's 2-1 win at home to Newcastle had an average age of just 23 years and 89 days but there were few signs of inexperience as Enzo Maresca's side completed a victory that left them just two points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Palmer scored the winner in the second half - his 19th goal in 15 league games at Stamford Bridge.

"I feel like we've got to show personality because we're so young," said Palmer. "The manager said at half-time we needed to fight for the game because (Newcastle) are a physical team. To get three points felt big.

"We knew towards the end it would be a tough game, they're a big team so we knew it was going to be hard. To get a lead (in the second half) was important."

Palmer also played a key role in Nicolas Jackson's 18th-minute opener, scooping a brilliant ball out from deep in his own half that was taken on by Pedro Neto, who crossed for the Senegal international to get his sixth of the season.

"When I got on the angle I had a quick look to my left and I've seen him (so) I thought I'd try it," said Palmer. "Before getting the ball I try to know what I'm going to do."

Palmer was compared afterwards by Blues manager Maresca to former Chelsea favourite Gianfranco Zola, who was in attendance at Stamford Bridge, and there were shades of the Italian at his best when the England midfielder ran at Newcastle and unleashed a powerful shot inside Nick Pope's near post from the edge of the box.

But a modest Palmer said: "I'm just trying to enjoy my football and not put too much pressure on myself to score or assist."

FootballPremier LeagueCole PalmerChelsea
