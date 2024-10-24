Who are the best Fantasy Premier League players going into Gameweek 9?

Just as it is in this season's Premier League campaign, a concrete pecking order will be beginning to emerge in your own FPL leagues, so who should you be bringing in to ensure you're heading into the festive period fighting at the right end of the table?

Here are the best players for FPL Gameweek 9 using Fantasy Football Hub’s AI-predicted points. Each week we will pick out one player in each position for the upcoming Gameweek and the best hidden gem. If you’re struggling to settle on which FPL move to make, get your AI-recommended transfers right here!

Defender: Josko Gvardiol vs Southampton (H) - 5.7 points

Given that Arsenal host Liverpool this week and have William Saliba unavailable through suspension, we are forced to look elsewhere for an attractive defender option. There’s an obvious alternative in the form of Manchester City left-back Josko Gvardiol.

He was among the most attacking defenders in the Premier League last season, with six goal involvements. There were fears that a different role for this season would see him less attacking, but he’s proved his doubters, wrong with two goals in the last three gameweeks.

He sits fourth among defenders for shots in the box over this period with eight, while he also carries some assist threat, making six key passes. He has the superior attacking numbers compared to the cheaper Rico Lewis, who has been a popular fantasy acquisition on the opposite flank.

This week Manchester City entertain relegation candidates Southampton, who have scored just six goals this season. There will be high hopes for a first home clean sheet of the season for Manchester City in this fixture, after a rare porous run.

Gvardiol and Lewis compared Fantasy Football Hub

Midfielder: Cole Palmer vs Newcastle United (H) - 7.7 points

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer beats Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to be the top midfield target for this week with the superior fixture, entertaining Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge. Palmer remains the star performer for goal involvements this season with 11, including six in the last four gameweeks.

He continues to attract plenty of attention in the transfer market given his consistency this season, especially with four goals and two assists in his last three home games. His routes to points are plentiful, including his flawless record from the penalty spot.

Palmer’s underlying numbers remain impressive, sitting top for shots in the last four gameweeks with 19 and also leading the way for big chances with seven. It’s not just a goal threat that he offers, sitting second for big chances created in this period with six.

This fixture ended 3-2 in Chelsea’s favour last season, with Palmer chalking up a 13-point haul, with a goal and an assist. Newcastle United have conceded five goals in their last four games. Palmer has the midweek off ahead of this one after he was left out of Chelsea’s Europa Conference League squad.

Palmer is going for goal more than anyone else Fantasy Football Hub

Forward: Erling Haaland vs Southampton (H) - 8.9 points

Erling Haaland is back on top as the highest predicted scorer by AI and the go-to captain pick for when Manchester City entertain Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday. He’s the leading goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 10 goals but comes into this one with three consecutive blanks.

Haaland’s numbers have waned in this period, with Manchester City missing the creativity of Kevin De Bruyne, who is expected to be fit for this one. Haaland still remains top for shots on target this season with 23, and second for big chances with 10.

Haaland has the pedigree in this fixture, with three goals in two Premier League appearances against Southampton. He already has a hat-trick at home to Ipswich Town this season, but his recent blanks will justifiably deter anyone who was tempted to Triple Captain him in this game.

Southampton have just one point on the board so far this season, conceding 18 goals in this time - only Wolves have a worse defensive record. They’ve conceded three goals in their last three away trips, which bodes well for Haaland to add to his tally of hat-tricks here.

Haaland is in poor form Fantasy Football Hub

Hidden Gem: Heung-min Son vs Crystal Palace (A) - 6.1 points

Heung-min Son returned from injury with a bang in Gameweek 8, producing his fifth goal involvement of the season in the 4-1 win against West Ham. His injury absence ensures he remains as a relative differential in the game, in 6% of sides.

However, he is among the most bought players going into FPL Gameweek 9, which could tip the scales of his differential status. Spurs have the perfect balance of form and fixtures, making Son an ideal buy, especially with concerns still surrounding the fitness of Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka at a similar price.

Son remains the talisman of this Spurs side and it’s thought that he retains status as the first-choice penalty taker for the campaign, although his side are yet to win one. He has the record against Crystal Palace too, with 11 goal involvements in 14 Premier League appearances.

Son's upcoming games Fantasy Football Hub

