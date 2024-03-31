Cole Palmer admits Chelsea were own worst enemies in disappointing Burnley draw

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Cole Palmer admits Chelsea were own worst enemies in disappointing Burnley draw
Cole Palmer admits Chelsea were own worst enemies in disappointing Burnley draw
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer runs with the ball
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer runs with the ball
AFP
Chelsea have shot themselves in the foot on multiple occasions throughout the season and were simply not good enough defensively in their 2-2 Premier League draw to 10-man Burnley, attacker Cole Palmer (21) said.

Palmer's two goals were cancelled out by strikes from Josh Cullen and Dara O'Shea as Chelsea dropped points despite having a man's advantage over relegation-threatened Burnley to remain 11th in the league standings.

It was the fifth match in a row that Chelsea conceded two goals.

"The changing room is really down," Palmer told Sky Sports on Saturday. "When they went down to 10 men, we were 1-0 up and just got too comfortable. Same story, we kill ourselves every week. It's got to improve from us as players.

"We had many chances and then that time we defended sloppy. It's very disappointing. On a personal level it's good to score two, but if you don't get the three points they count for nothing.

"I think it's our consistency all around the pitch, being alive and not switching off like we did today. It's poor, it can't happen. Especially when they go down to 10 men."

Chelsea next host sixth-placed Manchester United in a league clash on Thursday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeaguePalmer ColeBurnleyChelsea
Related Articles
Mauricio Pochettino slams Chelsea for lacking 'minimum capacity to compete'
Wasteful Chelsea draw with 10-man Burnley after fight-back
Fantasy Premier League: The crucial final stretch of the season begins
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Brest travel to Lorient as blockbuster Sunday gets underway
Updated
Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou hails Son's mentality after crucial Luton win
Thomas Tuchel concedes Bundesliga title as Leverkusen go 13 points clear
OPINION: The only thing stopping Arsenal from winning a famous double is themselves
Sean Dyche still believes in Everton's survival bid after Bournemouth blow
Sevilla condemn 'racist insults' against Marcos Acuna and coaching staff
Two late goals see Brentford and Manchester United settle for dramatic draw
Barcelona see off 10-man Las Palmas to keep faint title hopes alive
Most Read
Football Tracker: Brest travel to Lorient as blockbuster Sunday gets underway
Danielle Collins looks to crown late-career revival in Miami against Elena Rybakina
Danielle Collins tops Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season
Tennis Tracker: Danielle Collins defeats Elena Rybakina to claim Miami title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings