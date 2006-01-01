Defender Angelo Ogbonna leaves West Ham after nine-year stay

West Ham United centre back Angelo Ogbonna (36) is leaving the club after nine years in east London, the Premier League side said on Wednesday.

The Italy international made 204 Premier League appearances for the club and was part of their Europa Conference League-winning side last year.

The former Juventus player struggled with several injuries during his time at West Ham, including a cruciate ligament tear suffered in 2021 that kept him out for almost a year.

"When he was not playing, Ogbonna was always a willing supporter of the club's community work," West Ham said in a statement. "He will always be a beloved member of the West Ham United family."