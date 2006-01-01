Dejan Kulusevski says Tottenham must defeat Manchester United for a chance to ‘compete’

Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski (24) has talked up the importance of Sunday’s English Premier League showdown with Manchester United.

Still basking in the excitement of their 3-0 thumping of Qarabag in Thursday’s Europa League fixture, the North Londoners travel to Old Trafford for a date with the Red Devils.

Spurs face Erik ten Hag’s men brimming with confidence as they remain unbeaten in their last three English top-flight outings against United (one win and two draws), after losing four consecutive matches against them between 2021 and 2022.

The Sweden international expressed his readiness for the potential hard-hitting showdown, insisting that Ange Postecoglou’s men must secure all three points if they want to be a strong contender for the battle at the top.

“I am looking forward to it, I am ready, and a lot of players were rested against Qarabag, so we will have fresh legs for Sunday,” Kulusevski said after the midweek win.

“It will be a tough game against a top team, but we have to win this game if we want to compete.

“It is the best thing when you have good players that you can change players like we did against Qarabag and everybody feels more involved. So, it’s very important that everybody feels involved and in the team.”

Manchester United have won 24 Premier League home matches against Tottenham, with Arsenal the only team to have overcome an opposition more often at home in the competition’s history.

Spurs' last outing at Old Trafford ended in a 2-2 draw with Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison erasing Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford’s strikes.

Kulusevski also raved about the depth of quality in Tottenham’s squad in the 2024/25 campaign while revealing his team’s ambition.

Spurs are heading into the United game in good form ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

He continued: “I think there are a lot of quality players around and everybody has just to do everything they can to play at their level, and if we do that, we are going to be fine.

“I know my clear goals and I know the team’s goals, but we have to win every game. We have to play like the top team we want to be, so in every game we have to be us and win it.”

While red-hot Dominic Solanke got a goal and an assist against Qarabag, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario made a couple of fine saves against the Azerbaijan Premier League side.

The former Juventus player is impressed by the duo’s contributions to Spurs, and is hoping his team can consolidate on their recent results.

Kulusevski added: “Our front players are scoring and that’s important for us but I think the whole team did very well against (Qarabag).

“Vicario in goal is unbelievable, good leader and a good guy who works hard, it’s a pleasure to play with him.

“It is the best thing in football to win games, nothing is better. We have now won three matches in a row and that is what we want to do.

“We keep building on this and like I said, when you win games, everything makes sense and it’s easier.”

Meanwhile, captain Heung-Min Son faces a late fitness test for the Manchester United game.

The South Korea international was subbed off slightly injured against Qarabag, however, he will continue to be evaluated in training.

"It's still early days from last night," said Postecoglou following the game.

"Fair to say the boys that put in a shift are fairly tired. Apart from Sonny, everyone's ok, but I don't think it's too bad (with Sonny).

“We'll see how he goes at training and make a decision from there. We have another day up our sleeve to give him every chance."

Tottenham occupy 10th spot in the Premier League having accrued seven points from five outings, while United sit in 11th with the same number of points.