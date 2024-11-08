Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Despite increased pressure, Guardiola confident City will avoid fourth straight loss

Despite increased pressure, Guardiola confident City will avoid fourth straight loss

Reuters
Pep Guardiola looks dejected during a recent Manchester City fixture
Pep Guardiola looks dejected during a recent Manchester City fixtureAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (53) is facing what would be an unwanted managerial first if his team loses their fourth consecutive game when they play at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

City were eliminated from the League Cup in a loss to Tottenham Hotspur, suffered a shock 2-1 league loss at Bournemouth and were then thrashed 4-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday by Portuguese side Sporting, coached by future Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

Yet Guardiola was optimistic City, who trail leaders Liverpool in the Premier League table by two points, could right the ship, saying they were solid in large stretches of their three losses.

"There always is a first time (to lose four straight), hopefully, it is not the case," Guardiola told reporters. "Twenty minutes against Fulham we were not good, against Bournemouth we were not good, but the rest of the games we were good. We are good. We will see what happens."

While Guardiola has never lost four straight as a manager, City did go six games in a row without a win in his first season in charge in 2016-17.

The manager will not have Jack Grealish back from injury for Saturday, he said, despite interim England manager Lee Carsley naming Grealish in his squad for the upcoming international break.

John Stones and Ruben Dias, who were also absent on Tuesday, are not expected to return for their clash with Brighton.

"No good news," the manager said. "The same, I think, as Lisbon."

While City midfielder Bernardo Silva said the team are "in a dark place" after their humbling loss in Portugal, Guardiola said his players are not in any need of extra reassurance.

"I don't think so. Of course, we are not used to losing three games in three different competitions but it is football and it has happened," the Catalan said.

"We know the reason why we struggle but we are looking forward to this game and after the international break, and after that a few players will be back and recovered. All the little problems we have with players will be solved. I hope."

With his managerial contract set to expire at the end of this season, Guardiola was asked whether he had a trip to Abu Dhabi to meet with City's owners planned for the international break.

"No," was all he would say on the subject.

Guardiola signed his last two contract extensions during the November international breaks.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeaguePep GuardiolaJack GrealishRuben DiasBernardo SilvaJohn StonesManchester CityBrighton
Related Articles
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Guardiola says injury-hit Manchester City are facing challenge ahead of Sporting clash
Premier League talking points: Man City and Arsenal stumble while Liverpool march on
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Real Madrid hosting Osasuna, Bayern and Bayer to come
Updated
Serie A strugglers Lecce fire coach Gotti after poor start to season
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up
High-flying Nottingham Forest boast lofty ambitions after brilliant start to season
Mourinho suspended and fined in Turkey after bizarre and inappropriate rant
FlashFocus: Substance over style could lead Southampton to Premier League survival
Oceania offers invitation to Australian clubs to join new OFC professional league
LAFC claim narrow win over Whitecaps to secure progression in MLS playoffs
Roberto de Zerbi offers to resign after Marseille suffer shock defeat to Auxerre
In-form Chelsea can 'win against any team,' says Enzo Maresca
Most Read
Gauff defeats Sabalenka to set up Zheng clash at WTA Finals in Riyadh
Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters back home after Amsterdam violence
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka defeated by Gauff in Riyadh after Zheng moves into final
Napoli and Inter ready for duel at San Siro for Serie A top spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings