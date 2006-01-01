Advertisement
  Dyche says Everton plan stays the same despite Bournemouth collapse

Dyche says Everton plan stays the same despite Bournemouth collapse

Everton boss Sean Dyche reacts during the loss to Bournemouth
Everton boss Sean Dyche reacts during the loss to BournemouthProfimedia
Everton boss Sean Dyche (53) has said he won't change any plans in training despite his side sitting at the bottom of the table after collapsing at Bournemouth last weekend.

The Blues suffered their third consecutive Premier League defeat this weekend as they conceded three goals in the final nine minutes against Bournemouth despite controlling the majority of the game. 

Everton have conceded 10 goals across 270 minutes of football and now sit at the bottom of the table but Dyche said nothing will change in training as the club enters a two week international break. 

“I don't deal in all that sort of stuff. It is the absolute reality, what has just happened. The plan stays the same. 

“We've got new players who are coming in. We've got to make sure the players who are just on the brink of full fitness get even fitter, but they need some downtime because some will be going away. 

“So the plan stays the same from that point of view. But there's no lack of effort. There's no lack of fitness and effort. That's a lack of doing the basics. 

"That’s a lack of delivering the final moments of truth. Head it, kick it, turn them, run hard. That's the absolute basics. And that's very, very frustrating for me to not see that in a team that have played so well for 87 minutes.” 

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBournemouthEverton
