Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Bournemouth keeper Neto joins Arsenal on loan after Ramsdale's move to Southampton

Bournemouth keeper Neto joins Arsenal on loan after Ramsdale's move to Southampton

Bournemouth keeper Neto in action
Bournemouth keeper Neto in action Reuters
Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto (35) has joined Arsenal on a season-long loan deal, the Premier League club announced on Friday after England keeper Aaron Ramsdale sealed a permanent move to Southampton.

Brazil's Neto, who previously played for Juventus, Valencia and Barcelona, has made 61 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth since joining the club in 2022.

"I'm realising a dream in my life, a dream come true, and I'm really, really happy," Neto said.

"I had two dreams as a kid to play for a football team. It was my team in Brazil, where I grew up and became a professional footballer, and also Arsenal. And now I'm realising it. I'm a really lucky person."

Neto will be Arsenal's backup goalkeeper with David Raya expected to be the first name on the team sheet for Mikel Arteta's side.

Last season's runner-ups Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday but Neto will not be eligible to play in that game, with the 35-year-old set to join the squad next week.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNorberto Murara NetoArsenalBournemouthTransfer News
Related Articles
Southampton secure goalkeeper Ramsdale from Arsenal on four-year contract
The most expensive and spectacular transfers this summer
Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga joins Bournemouth on season-long loan
Show more
Football
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Sterling finalising Arsenal loan, Toney set for Al Ahli move
Updated
Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte joins Manchester United from PSG on a five-year deal
Roma's Abraham joins Serie A rivals AC Milan on season-long loan deal
Orban at the double as Lyon come back to edge Strasbourg in seven-goal epic
Inter Milan turn on the style as they hit four past Atalanta in Serie A thrashing
Hollerbach screamer fires Union Berlin to victory over newly-promoted St. Pauli
McTominay joins Napoli after 22 years at Manchester United comes to emotional end
Late Coco winner fires unbeaten Torino to narrow win over Venezia in Serie A
Most Read
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Sterling finalising Arsenal loan, Toney set for Al Ahli move
Holders Real Madrid drawn to face Liverpool in new-look Champions League draw
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz suffers incredible shock exit at US Open, Osaka falls to Muchova
Stubborn Las Palmas frustrate Real Madrid galaticos in draw despite Vinicius penalty

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings