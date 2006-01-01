Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga joins Bournemouth on season-long loan

Kepa Arrizabalaga (29) kicked off an expected exodus of out-of-favour Chelsea players in the final 48 hours of the transfer window by joining Bournemouth on a season-long loan on Thursday.

The Spanish international remains the most expensive goalkeeper of all time after his £71 million move from Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea in 2018.

However, he has struggled to establish himself as number one at Stamford Bridge ever since and spent last season on loan at Real Madrid.

He made 20 appearances as the Spanish giants won the Champions League and LaLiga but lost his place to Andriy Lunin before Thibaut Courtois' return from injury.

Among Chelsea's bloated squad of over 50 players, Kepa was one of seven senior goalkeepers under contract.

"We are delighted to bring a player of Kepa's calibre to Bournemouth," said the Cherries' chief executive Neill Blake.

"We were aware of his availability and were keen to take the opportunity to bring him to the club on loan."

Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are some of the other big names that could leave Chelsea before Friday's transfer deadline after being told by head coach Enzo Maresca they will not have a part to play this season.