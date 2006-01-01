Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Newcastle's Eddie Howe surprised by Kieran Trippier exit speculation

Newcastle's Eddie Howe surprised by Kieran Trippier exit speculation

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier
Newcastle United's Kieran TrippierAction Images via Reuters / Lee Smith
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (46) said he was surprised by reports that Kieran Trippier (33) wants to leave the Premier League club, and praised the defender's professionalism since his return from EURO 2024.

Trippier rejoined Newcastle late after playing for England at the European Championship and did not feature in the 1-0 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday.

"He's trained really well since he came back from the Euros - I think he's only had two weeks of training, hence the reason why he didn't start last week," Howe told reporters on Friday.

"The situation is business as usual, Tripps has trained really well this week. I'm surprised by a lot of the stories that have come out. (He's) a valuable member of the squad. His professionalism has been first class."

Kieran Trippier's recent appearances
Kieran Trippier's recent appearancesFlashscore

Trippier, who played six of England's seven games at EURO 2024, has been linked to Everton, where he would reunite with manager Sean Dyche they spent three years at Burnley together.

"I'm not really sure where this has come from. He's preparing as we all are for the game on Saturday," Howe added.

"His leadership skills, his ability with the ball, his assist record, everything he brings to the group we definitely want here."

Newcastle travel to Bournemouth on Sunday. Bournemouth kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTrippier KieranHowe EddieNewcastle UtdBournemouthTransfer News
Related Articles
Everton alerted as Trippier pushes for exit from Newcastle
Porto finalise transfer of striker Evanilson to Bournemouth
Newcastle squad in better place ahead of Premier League opener, says Eddie Howe
Show more
Football
Okafor to replace injured Morata for Milan against Parma, says boss Fonseca
Spurs striker Dominic Solanke to miss Everton game with ankle injury
Napoli host Bologna with Conte already under pressure
Pep Guardiola admits bringing Ilkay Gundogan back was a no-brainer for Man City
Flick hoping Barcelona can register 'unbelievable' new signing Olmo
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing for Lookman, Palace keeping tabs on Sterling
Updated
Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Champions League
The top five U20 West Ham players to watch this season
Real Madrid's Bellingham set to be sidelined for three weeks with muscle injury
Who's Missing: Yves Bissouma in line for Spurs return after suspension
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing for Lookman, Palace keeping tabs on Sterling
Djokovic handed dream US Open draw, Osaka to face Ostapenko in opening round
Lyon put majority of squad on transfer market to meet sales target
Chelsea take first-leg Conference League win over Servette

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings