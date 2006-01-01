Newcastle squad in better place ahead of Premier League opener, says Eddie Howe

Newcastle United are already dealing with injuries to key players but are in a better place compared to last season when it seemed that more of Eddie Howe's squad were in the treatment room than on the training ground.

"I think we are definitely in a better position than we were for the majority of last season, certainly to the back end of last season," Howe told a press conference on Friday ahead of Saturday's opening Premier League clash with Southampton.

"We have got (goalkeeper) Nick Pope back fully fit -- I'll touch wood with all of these because we have still got training before we play. (Midfielder) Joe Willock is in a lot better place. I wouldn't say he's 100% match fit; he's had two games, trained well and is certainly on the road to being the Joe Willock we all know and love.

"Several others are in a lot better physical condition than last year."

Newcastle will be without striker Callum Wilson though after he underwent minor back surgery, although Howe is confident he will be available before long. They are also still without long-term injured Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman.

"Callum will be back in the early part of the season," Howe said. "He's probably a couple of weeks away. He's making really good progress. To be honest, he wants to push a bit faster, but we're just trying to manage the situation."

Newcastle, who finished seventh last season and missed out on Europe having played in the Champions League last time, will also be boosted by the imminent return of Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali as he completes a ban for breaking betting rules.

Tonali will be eligible from August 28th.

"He has handled himself really well in this period; I am sure he has had some hard days. He has trained really well and has been a great teammate. I know how focused and excited he is for his return," Howe said.

The 24-year-old Tonali was banned by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in October 2023, and was also given a two-month suspended ban by the English Football Association (FA) for contravening betting rules following his move to the Premier League.

The former Milan player attended treatment sessions for problem gamblers and has given talks to warn about the dangers of gambling addiction.

Tonali scored on his league debut with Newcastle last season, his only goal in 12 appearances with the club before his ban went into effect on October 27th of last year. The suspension also made him ineligible to play for Italy at EURO 2024.