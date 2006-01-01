Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Porto finalise transfer of striker Evanilson to Bournemouth

Porto's Evanilson is joining Bournemouth
Porto's Evanilson is joining Bournemouth
Porto have finalised the sale of Brazilian international Evanilson (24) to Bournemouth for 37 million euros (£40.1m).

In a statement sent to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM), Porto confirmed that Evanilson's transfer will bring in 37 million euros immediately, in a deal that could reach 47 million euros depending on potential add-ons.

Porto will also keep 10 per cent of the surplus value of a future transfer of the player.

Reginaldo Ramires, the top scorer in the Latvian league, could be Evanilson's successor in Vitor Bruno's squad.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiga PortugalEvanilsonFC PortoBournemouthTransfer News
