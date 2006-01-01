Porto finalise transfer of striker Evanilson to Bournemouth

Porto have finalised the sale of Brazilian international Evanilson (24) to Bournemouth for 37 million euros (£40.1m).

In a statement sent to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM), Porto confirmed that Evanilson's transfer will bring in 37 million euros immediately, in a deal that could reach 47 million euros depending on potential add-ons.

Porto will also keep 10 per cent of the surplus value of a future transfer of the player.

Reginaldo Ramires, the top scorer in the Latvian league, could be Evanilson's successor in Vitor Bruno's squad.