  4. Everton alerted as Trippier pushes for exit from Newcastle

Kieran Trippier (33) is pushing to leave Newcastle United this month.

The Athletic says the right-back is determined to leave Newcastle before the summer transfer window in England closes in just over a week. 

On Saturday, Trippier was taken aback when Valentino Livramento was selected ahead of him for victory over Southampton. At the same time, the captain's armband was handed over to Bruno Guimaraes

As such, Trippier is now actively trying to get a move away from Newcastle in search of regular playing time. 

Everton are an early option for Trippier, who has a deal to 2026 with Newcastle.

