Southampton secure goalkeeper Ramsdale from Arsenal on four-year contract

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (26) has signed for Southampton on a four-year contract from Arsenal, both Premier League clubs said on Friday.

The financial details of the transfer were not disclosed, but British media said the deal was worth about 25 million pounds.

Ramsdale who has earned five international caps at senior level, joins the Saints after appearing in 89 matches for Arsenal over the past three seasons.

"I’m delighted. Bringing in a player like Aaron is a real statement signing for us," Saints manager Russell Martin said.