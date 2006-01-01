Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Southampton secure goalkeeper Ramsdale from Arsenal on four-year contract

Southampton secure goalkeeper Ramsdale from Arsenal on four-year contract

Ramsdale has signed a four-year contact with Southampton
Ramsdale has signed a four-year contact with SouthamptonAction Images via Reuters / John Sibley
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (26) has signed for Southampton on a four-year contract from Arsenal, both Premier League clubs said on Friday.

The financial details of the transfer were not disclosed, but British media said the deal was worth about 25 million pounds.

Ramsdale who has earned five international caps at senior level, joins the Saints after appearing in 89 matches for Arsenal over the past three seasons.

"I’m delighted. Bringing in a player like Aaron is a real statement signing for us," Saints manager Russell Martin said.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueAaron RamsdaleSouthamptonArsenalTransfer News
Related Articles
Best FPL Players for Gameweek three: are Haaland, White and Palmer essential?
Arsenal sign Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad
Who's Missing: Yves Bissouma in line for Spurs return after suspension
Show more
Football
Fonseca confident AC Milan will bounce back against Lazio after poor start
Arsenal signing Merino 'out for a few weeks' after training injury
Erik ten Hag says financial rules key to 'unfortunate' Scott McTominay sale
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Chelsea pushing for Sancho & Osimhen, Toney heading to Al Ahli
Updated
Spurs manager Postecoglou confirms Solanke and Richarlison to miss Newcastle game
Flick sees room for Barcelona improvement despite great start to the season
Chelsea handed trips to Germany and Athens in Conference League
Fantasy Premier League: Looking for some cheap and reliable options
Manchester United face tricky Europa League run with clash against Mourinho's Fenerbahce
Updated
Most Read
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Chelsea pushing for Sancho & Osimhen, Toney heading to Al Ahli
Holders Real Madrid drawn to face Liverpool in new-look Champions League draw
Champions League draw LIVE: Teams learn fate for 36-team league phase
Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Champions League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings