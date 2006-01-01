Early Jota goal enough for Liverpool to secure win at Palace and consolidate top spot

Liverpool consolidated their place at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, improving the Reds’ dominant recent head-to-heaf record to just one loss from the previous 15 meetings.

So seamless has the transition from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot been, all three points for Liverpool in London would see them register their third-highest points total after seven games in Premier League history.

In contrast, the Eagles entered the encounter still looking for their first league victory of the campaign, and throughout the majority of the first half, it wasn’t difficult to work out which team was in the better form.

Eddie Nketiah did have the ball in the back of the net for the hosts inside the opening minute, but it was ruled out for a clear offside, and that was their final chance of any kind until the closing moments of the first period.

Liverpool, meanwhile, beat Dean Henderson shortly after, and this time the strike was valid as Diogo Jota nipped in front of Trevoh Chalobah to turn Cody Gakpo’s low cross home.

The visitors dominated possession from then on, with a slew of Palace mistakes preventing them from holding onto the ball for any meaningful length of time.

For all of their territorial dominance however, Liverpool didn’t create too many opportunities, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s drive from the edge of the box that Henderson parried to safety the closest they came.

As such, Alisson Becker’s important stop from Ismaïla Sarr on the stroke of HT was a stark reminder that Liverpool could not afford to believe the game was already won.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Initially after the break, Slot’s side remained in control and could have doubled their advantage when Henderson denied Mohamed Salah from close range.

Jota headed wide shortly after, but as the game approached the midway point of the second half, Palace grew in confidence and began to threaten.

First, Nketiah forced Alisson into action before Eberechi Eze stung the Brazilian’s palms from the edge of the area.

At the other end, Dominik Szoboszlai fired off a fierce long-distance attempt, but it was straight at Henderson and comfortably held.

As the game entered its closing stages, Will Hughes’ volley from just outside the area was agonisingly close to finding the top corner, with Vitezslav Jaros now between the sticks after Alisson was forced off with an injury.

One of the Czech international’s first contributions was to thwart Eze as Palace increased the pressure.

Ultimately, though, they were unable to find the equaliser they were looking for as the Merseyside outfit held on to move four points clear at the summit ahead of the later games.

Palace, meanwhile stay in the bottom-three, and should Southampton and Wolves win their respective games on matchday seven, they could find themselves propping up the entire division.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Get all of our stats from this match here!