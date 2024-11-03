Advertisement
  Eddie Howe hails players' focus as Newcastle end Premier League winless streak

Reuters
Newcastle claimed a first league win since September
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (46) praised his team's hard work and mentality as they beat Arsenal 1-0 at home after taking an early lead on Saturday.

It was the first win in six Premier League matches for ninth-placed Newcastle, who knocked out Chelsea to reach the League Cup's quarter-finals on Wednesday after losing to the same opponents last weekend.

"You have to (have) really strong mentality and know results will turn if you continue to do the right things. It has been a difficult week with the fixtures but the players have done really well," Howe told the BBC.

"It was 95 minutes of concentration and consistency in our attitude."

Howe's side will look to build on their first league win since September when they visit third-placed Nottingham Forest next Sunday.

"It's three points but it means so much because we hadn't won for a while in the Premier League. I'm sure it will do us the world of good," the manager added.

