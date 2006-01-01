Emery delighted with Villa's poise under pressure in comeback win over Everton

Advertisement
Emery on the touchline
Emery on the touchlineCraig Brough / Reuters
A confident Aston Villa remained patient and made no changes in their game plan after going 2-0 down to Everton, manager Unai Emery said after his side pulled off a 3-2 victory at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

Emery, who last season led Villa to their first top-four finish in the league since 1995-96, was happy with his players' response under pressure, as Ollie Watkins scored a brace and substitute Jhon Duran sealed the win with a long-range left-footer.

"Losing 2-0, we were playing well and we were dominating, imposing our positioning and creating chances. We didn’t score and we conceded two opportunities to them and they scored," he told reporters.

"The supporters were really, really understanding of how we could come back the result by being patient, playing with our structure and not changing anything."

The former Arsenal and Paris St Germain manager said Colombia forward Duran, who has come off the bench to score the decisive goal for Villa in three out of four league games this season, has a habit of scoring spectacular long-rangers.

"Jhon Duran did it last year. I remember a goal against Liverpool and Ajax. His shooting is fantastic... when he is trying, we have confidence that he can score a goal like that," Emery said.

The Spaniard also praised Watkins, who found the net for the first time in this campaign.

“We have to be proud of our two strikers," Emery added.

Villa will play their first European top-tier match since 1983 on Tuesday, when they visit Swiss side BSC Young Boys to kick off their Champions League campaign.

