Erik ten Hag says Manchester United's Antony must earn game time

Manchester United winger Antony (24) must earn his spot on the team by showing consistency in training, the Premier League club's manager Erik ten Hag said.

Antony, signed from Ajax in 2022 for a reported initial fee of 80.75 million pounds ($106.57 million), has failed to impress at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian international has fallen down the pecking order, making just one appearance this season, with Ten Hag opting to field former academy players Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho instead.

Asked about Antony's lack of playing time, Ten Hag told reporters on Monday: "That is professional football, that is top football. Those are the laws. You pick the team that you think has the most chance to win a game.

"The players have to fight for their positions. You pick the 11 who have the best dynamic, the best chemistry," the Dutch manager added, speaking ahead of United's League Cup game at home to Barnsley on Wednesday.

Antony's recent stats Flashscore

"Now he (Antony) has to bounce back and he has the abilities to do it. If he is doing the right thing, he can compete with them. He is fighting for his position. That’s what we expect from every player in the squad at Manchester United, what they should do.

"We have training every day and the players have to earn the right. When the attitude is good and (they) show performance in training then they will play."

United host Barnsley later on Tuesday before travelling to face Crystal Palace in a league match on Saturday.