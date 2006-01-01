Advertisement
Premier League Player of the Week: Matthijs de Ligt bounces back with Manchester United

De Ligt in action for Manchester United
De Ligt in action for Manchester UnitedMarek Kratochvil / ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Paul Terry / Profimedia
Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt (25) is Flashscore's Premier League Player of the Week after an exceptional showing in their 3-0 win against Southampton.

The Dutch defender had a tough time on his Red Devils debut a fortnight ago, finding himself on the wrong end of a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool, before making a major error during the Netherlands' match against Germany over the international break.

De Ligt bounced back well, though, scoring and keeping a clean sheet in United's win over Southampton to earn an 8.6 player rating - the highest of anyone in the Premier League over the weekend.

United took the lead through De Ligt's excellent cushioned header, with the Dutchman guiding the ball beyond Aaron Ramsdale to open the scoring at St Mary's.

De Ligt v Southampton
De Ligt v SouthamptonOpta by StatsPerform / Profimedia

The summer signing also put in a solid defensive showing with six clearances, two tackles and three aerial duels won.

United are next in action against Barnsley in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, September 17th.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMatthijs de LigtManchester UnitedSouthamptonFeatures
