Estupinan scores stunner on return as Brighton beat Tottenham in thriller

Joao Pedro scored twice and assisted another as Brighton & Hove Albion extended their Premier League unbeaten run at the Amex Stadium to eight matches, impressively seeing off Tottenham Hotspur in a six-goal thriller.

With Brighton still looking for a first clean sheet of the season, and the visitors recording just one shutout across their last eight matches, the expectation of an end-to-end affair was already realised within minutes of kick-off.

Two Danny Welbeck efforts were equalled by fine reaction saves from Guglielmo Vicario within the opening exchanges, but it took just a few minutes longer to beat the Italian.

Joao Pedro squeezed his way past multiple Spurs challenges to play in Jack Hinshelwood, who rocketed into the roof of the net to score in consecutive home PL starts.

There wasn’t much in the way of a response from Tottenham, and Jean Paul van Hecke soon headed against the woodwork, with the aftermath yielding a penalty for Dejan Kulusevski’s tug on Welbeck’s shirt.

Joao Pedro confidently doubled the hosts’ advantage from the spot, and the pressure continued with James Milner cutting inside to curl against the post, just missing out on a maiden Brighton goal - 21 years to the day since he netted his first ever home PL goal.

Vicario did well to deny João Pedro a third on the breakaway, before Spurs showed their intent to respond in the second half with Richarlison’s sweeping shot glancing the post.

The Brazilian continued knocking on the door for the away side after half-time, and he even found the net twice early in the second half, but the offside flag was promptly raised on both occasions.

And things were about to get even worse for Ange Postecoglou’s men, as substitute Pervis Estupinan announced his return from injury with a sensational dipping strike which arrowed into the corner from nearly 30 yards out.

That goal took the wind out of Spurs’ sails, and a tired challenge on Evan Ferguson by Giovani Lo Celso saw referee Jarred Gillett pointing to the spot for the second time, and João Pedro made no mistake once again from 12 yards.

Spurs had scored in each of their previous 30 league outings, and they at least kept that run going, as Alejo Veliz came off the bench to profit from some enterprising Son Heung-min play and hit one back, before Ben Davies headed in at the far post for a second in quick succession.

Tottenham players swarmed the Brighton box in stoppage time, but dsespite Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hitting the post, they couldn’t find another as a previous three-game winning streak came to an abrupt end.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joao Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion)

