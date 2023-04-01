Everton vs Premier League going to get ugly, say ex-Liverpool player Molby

Having already been handed a 10-point deduction this season, Everton now face further punishment by the Premier League.

Forced to fight their way out of the relegation zone after the first 10 points being taken away, a further deduction would make a serious dent in Everton's fight for survival, and things could get messy, according to Liverpool legend Jan Molby (60).

"I think this case will get a lot uglier. They are going to fight this with everything they have got. They won't accept this one," said Molby in conversation with Tribal Football.

"I have a feeling that the first charge Everton saw, they took on the chin and went - ok, we have broken the rules. We will appeal and hopefully get a few points back.

"With this second charge, they will think, is that not almost the same thing we've just been punished for?"

Everton in the standings Flashscore

The first deduction was followed by huge protests from not least the supporters, but Molby doesn't think the Toffees were unfairly treated.

"We have clear rules on what you can and can't do. Everton thought that they could explain their losses by Covid and fans not coming into the stadium and not being able to sell players.

"But everybody else has been in the same situation."

Everton appealed the first decision and could be handed some or all of the 10 points back in the initial case, which was deemed "wholly disproportionate and unjust" in a club statement, while this next charge has been met with as much defiance as Molby expected.

"Everton can assure its fans that it will continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission," another statement said.