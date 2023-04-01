Everton vs Premier League going to get ugly, say ex-Liverpool player Molby

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Everton vs Premier League going to get ugly, say ex-Liverpool player Molby
Everton vs Premier League going to get ugly, say ex-Liverpool player Molby
Everton face further punishment from the Premier League
Everton face further punishment from the Premier League
Reuters
Having already been handed a 10-point deduction this season, Everton now face further punishment by the Premier League.

Forced to fight their way out of the relegation zone after the first 10 points being taken away, a further deduction would make a serious dent in Everton's fight for survival, and things could get messy, according to Liverpool legend Jan Molby (60).

"I think this case will get a lot uglier. They are going to fight this with everything they have got. They won't accept this one," said Molby in conversation with Tribal Football.

"I have a feeling that the first charge Everton saw, they took on the chin and went - ok, we have broken the rules. We will appeal and hopefully get a few points back.

"With this second charge, they will think, is that not almost the same thing we've just been punished for?"

Everton in the standings
Flashscore

The first deduction was followed by huge protests from not least the supporters, but Molby doesn't think the Toffees were unfairly treated.

"We have clear rules on what you can and can't do. Everton thought that they could explain their losses by Covid and fans not coming into the stadium and not being able to sell players.

"But everybody else has been in the same situation."

Everton appealed the first decision and could be handed some or all of the 10 points back in the initial case, which was deemed "wholly disproportionate and unjust" in a club statement, while this next charge has been met with as much defiance as Molby expected.

"Everton can assure its fans that it will continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission," another statement said.

Mentions
FootballMolby JanEvertonPremier League
Related Articles
Brentford striker Ivan Toney ready to net goals to end side's losing streak after ban
OPINION: Lack of Premier League spending hinders January excitement
Jan Molby surprised by Liverpool resurgence as he expects title shootout with Man City
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Senegal and Cameroon clash at AFCON, Inter and Lazio meet in Super Cup
Updated
Tanzania coach to be suspended for the remainder of AFCON after insulting Morocco
New Roma manager De Rossi believes fans can love both him and Mourinho
Tottenham winger Ivan Perisic rejoins his first club Hajduk Split on loan
Iraq stun Japan to seal Asian Cup last-16 spot as Aymen Hussein bags brace
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
Updated
Mikel Arteta feels 'recharged' Arsenal are ready to thrive after title blip
Egypt show they still have a sting without Mohamed Salah in draw with Ghana
Cape Verde secure place in AFCON knockout stages with win over Mozambique
Why Newcastle could be willing to sell key players in order to sign Everton’s Onana
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth
Kudus makes mark for Ghana in Egypt draw as game overshadowed by Salah injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings