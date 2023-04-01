Brentford striker Ivan Toney ready to net goals to end side's losing streak after ban

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Brentford striker Ivan Toney ready to net goals to end side's losing streak after ban
Brentford striker Ivan Toney ready to net goals to end side's losing streak after ban
Ivan Toney in action for Brentford
Ivan Toney in action for Brentford
Reuters
Ivan Toney (27) has set himself goals, literally, for the rest of the season and all eyes will be on the Brentford striker when he returns on Saturday from an eight-month ban for betting offences.

The West London club's top scorer in 2022-23 is available for the late home game against Nottingham Forest and hopes to help Brentford ease their relegation fears after a run of five successive Premier League defeats and seven of the last eight.

The England international is on far bigger clubs' wish lists, notably Arsenal and Chelsea, although the chances of a move in the January transfer window appear to be waning.

For the moment Brentford, with a string of key players absent or injured, need him back with a bang in what would be his first league game since May 2023.

Scorer of 20 goals in 30 league appearances last season, Toney hit a hat-trick for Brentford's B team in a friendly earlier this month and looks likely to feature.

He said he already had a goal target in mind but would not share it until he hit it.

"It’s achievable and hopefully it can help me get to the Euros in the summer," he told the club website, adding that scoring was how he intended to thank the fans for their continuing support.

"There’s no better feeling than scoring a goal, no matter who it’s against... I can’t wait for it to be against the big boys, scoring goals and helping the team get where they should be," he added.

Brentford are 16th in the league, three points above the drop zone but with two games in hand over 17th placed Everton and 19th placed Burnley.

Forest, with Nuno Espirito Santo installed as manager just before Christmas, are a revived 15th but in danger of a 10 points deduction after being charged by the Premier League for a breach of the financial rules.

Arsenal are in action at home to Crystal Palace in the lunchtime game, with the Gunners fourth and five points adrift of leaders Liverpool after a recent run of two defeats and a draw.

Mikel Arteta's side have lost their last three games in all competitions but have not been beaten for four in a row since March 2018.

Liverpool will go five points clear of champions Manchester City at the top if they beat Bournemouth away on Sunday. City are not in action again until the last day of the month, at home to lowly Burnley.

In Sunday's other game, last-placed side Sheffield United host West Ham United while Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueToney IvanBrentfordArsenalNottinghamBurnleyLiverpoolManchester CityChelseaEvertonWolvesBrightonSheffield UtdBournemouthCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Premier League mid-season break: When is it and who benefits most?
Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth
Every Premier League club's most important player heading into 2024
Show more
Football
Forest Green Rovers boss Troy Deeney sacked after six games
Kudus makes mark for Ghana in Egypt draw as game overshadowed by Salah injury
Lethargic Barcelona fight back to win cup match against lowly Unionistas
Napoli find form in Super Cup with emphatic win over Fiorentina
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema set for Saudi stay as Henderson seals move to Ajax
Updated
Jordan Henderson signs for Ajax after ending controversial Saudi spell
Palestine and 10-man UAE play out draw in Asian Cup
Nigeria snatch win against hosts Ivory Coast with Troost-Ekong penalty
Christian Pulisic voted U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year for fourth time
Andre Onana under pressure after late arrival to Cameroon's AFCON squad
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema set for Saudi stay as Henderson seals move to Ajax
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies aged 46
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings