Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period

The festive period is often the most anticipated time of the year when it comes to the Premier League's schedule.

Games come around thick and fast and this stretch of the season can have a big impact in defining the rest of a team's campaign.

Disrupted by an abnormal winter World Cup in 2022, tradition has reverted back to normal this year with plenty of action upcoming.

With that said, here is every single Premier League fixture scheduled over the 2023/24 festive period:

Premier League festive fixtures in full

All kick-off times 16:00 CET unless stated

Thursday, December 21st

Crystal Palace v Brighton (21:00 CET - Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace get the festive period underway against rivals Brighton at Selhurst Park AFP

Friday, December 22nd

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (21:00 CET - Sky Sports)

Saturday, December 23rd

West Ham v Manchester United (13:30 CET - TNT Sports)

Fulham v Burnley

Luton v Newcastle

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

Tottenham v Everton

Liverpool v Arsenal (18:30 CET - Sky Sports)

Sunday, December 24th

Wolves v Chelsea (14:00 CET - Sky Sports)

Wolves v Chelsea is set to be the first Premier League match to be played on Christmas Eve since 1995 AFP

Tuesday, December 26th

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (13:30 CET - Prime Video)

Bournemouth v Fulham (Prime Video)

Sheffield United v Luton (Prime Video)

Burnley v Liverpool (18:30 CET - Prime Video)

Manchester United v Aston Villa (21:00 CET - Prime Video)

Manchester United v Aston Villa is the pick of the five games on Boxing Day AFP

Wednesday, December 27th

Brentford v Wolves (20:30 CET - Prime Video)

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (20:30 CET - Prime Video)

Everton v Manchester City (21:15 CET - Prime Video)

Thursday, December 28th

Brighton v Tottenham (20:30 CET - Prime Video)

Arsenal v West Ham (21:15 CET - Prime Video)

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham face a tricky trip to Brighton AFP

Saturday, December 29th

Luton v Chelsea (13:30 CET - TNT Sports)

Aston Villa v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Manchester City v Sheffield United

Wolves v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United (18:30 CET - Sky Sports)

Sunday, December 31st

Fulham v Arsenal (15:00 CET - Sky Sports)

Tottenham v Bournemouth (15:00 CET)

Monday, January 1st

Liverpool v Newcastle (21:00 CET - Sky Sports)

The New Year begins with Liverpool hosting Newcastle at Anfield AFP

Tuesday, January 2nd

West Ham v Brighton (20:30 CET - Sky Sports)