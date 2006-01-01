Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Eze rescues point for Crystal Palace against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Eze rescues point for Crystal Palace against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Eberechi Eze celebrates his equaliser for Palace
Eberechi Eze celebrates his equaliser for PalaceProfimedia
Crystal Palace avoided a 14th successive Premier League defeat against Chelsea, coming from behind to secure a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge - the first stalemate in this fixture since 1995.

With the transfer window now closed, Enzo Maresca could set about getting a tune out of his expensively assembled squad.

And there were positive signs here as the Blues established supremacy early in this clash, with Cole Palmer curling wide from the edge of the box inside the opening quarter-hour.

Noni Madueke then spurned two gilt-edged chances, first firing wide from six yards before being denied from point-blank range by Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Chelsea’s dominance would be rewarded by the 25th minute though, breaking the deadlock with a flowing team move.

Madueke breezed away from Will Hughes down the right and slipped Palmer in behind the visitors’ defence, and the Blues’ talisman squared a pinpoint pass for Nicolas Jackson to arrive and tap into an unguarded net at the back post.

Oliver Glasner’s men offered very little attacking threat of their own before the break, meaning a rethink was required if they were to get back into the contest.

And while Palace were first indebted to Henderson for tipping Palmer’s free-kick over the bar, their improvement was clear to see after the restart.

Within nine minutes the Eagles had restored parity through another piece of magic from Eberechi Eze, who curled a delightful strike into the corner beyond a despairing Robert Sanchez when allowed too much time and space on the edge of the box.

Maresca’s men were now charged with responding, and there was certainly no lack of intent from the bench as the injured Malo Gusto was replaced by Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian was ineffective, however, as was the entire Chelsea forward line as they failed in their attempts to grab a winner, with Jackson missing two opportunities in stoppage time.

Palace came closer with Daichi Kamada’s sweeping effort beaten away by Sanchez as the spoils were shared in the capital, with the draw a welcome relief for Glasner’s men as they registered their first point of the campaign after back-to-back defeats previously.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Trevoh Chalobah joins Crystal Palace from Chelsea on season-long loan deal
Premier League giants slash spending to live within financial rules
Jadon Sancho joins Chelsea on loan with obligation to buy from Manchester United
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bayern lead Freiburg, PSG and Juventus in action later
Updated
Postecoglou confident enterprising style will pay off for Tottenham despite loss
Lens come back late on to spoil Monaco's perfect start in Ligue 1
Isak on target as Newcastle edge wasteful Tottenham at St. James' Park
Celtic beat bitter rivals Rangers to maintain perfect Premiership start
Arsenal's Rice expresses shock at 'harsh' red card in Brighton draw
FlashFocus: Paulo Dybala and the big rejection - joy for the fans, pain for Roma
Coach Nuri Sahin admits Dortmund must improve after a goalless draw with Bremen
Napoli coach Antonio Conte slams transfer market timing after comeback Parma win
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Football Tracker: Bayern lead Freiburg, PSG and Juventus in action later
FlashFocus: Paulo Dybala and the big rejection - joy for the fans, pain for Roma
Victor Osimhen left out of Napoli squad for season following failed summer move

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings