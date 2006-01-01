Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Trevoh Chalobah joins Crystal Palace from Chelsea on season-long loan deal

Trevoh Chalobah joins Crystal Palace from Chelsea on season-long loan deal

Chalobah was forced out of Chelsea
Chalobah was forced out of ChelseaReuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
Defender Trevoh Chalobah (25) has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan from Chelsea, the Premier League clubs announced on Saturday.

Chalobah joined Chelsea as an 8-year-old and has previously served loan spells at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient. He made 13 Premier League appearances last season after missing six months with a hamstring injury.

"I'm delighted to join an ambitious club like Crystal Palace," Chalobah said in a statement. "I know some of the boys in the squad well and I'm looking forward to playing alongside them in front of the amazing support at Selhurst Park."

Palace, who visit Chelsea on Sunday, also signed forward Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal and defender Maxence Lacroix from VfL Wolfsburg on transfer deadline day on Friday, as goalkeeper Sam Johnstone left for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mentions
Transfer NewsFootballPremier LeagueTrevoh ChalobahChelseaCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Premier League giants slash spending to live within financial rules
Jadon Sancho joins Chelsea on loan with obligation to buy from Manchester United
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah joins Crystal Palace on five-year deal
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Arsenal hold on to draw against Brighton after Rice sending off
Updated
Carlo Ancelotti relaxed about Kylian Mbappe's slow start at Real Madrid
Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat joins Fenerbahce on loan from Fiorentina
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Updated
Lyon sign former Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha on loan from Galatasaray
Bruno Labbadia makes Nigeria U-turn as NFF appoints Augustine Eguavoen as interim coach
FlashFocus: Ajax's freefall, nadir and their rocky road back to the top
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi hails Marcus Thuram hunger after big win over Atalanta
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz suffers incredible shock exit at US Open, Osaka falls to Muchova
Chelsea handed trips to Germany and Athens in Conference League
Novak Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings