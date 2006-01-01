Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah joins Crystal Palace on five-year deal

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah joins Crystal Palace on five-year deal

Nketiah has made the move across London
Nketiah has made the move across LondonReuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
Crystal Palace have signed forward Eddie Nketiah (25) from Arsenal on a five-year-deal, both Premier League clubs said on Friday.

Financial details about the transfer were not disclosed by either club, but English media reported Palace paid around 30 million pounds ($39.38 million) for the player.

"It's amazing to sign for Crystal Palace. I'm excited to get going," Nketiah said in a statement. "Every time I come back to South London, it always puts a smile on my face, so it's good to be back home."

Nketiah has scored 38 goals in 168 appearances for the north London club. He joined Arsenal's academy at the age of 16 and made his first team debut in 2018.

Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, also a product of Arsenal's academy, joined Fulham on a five-year contract for some 27 million pounds earlier in this month.

Mentions
Transfer NewsFootballPremier LeagueEddie NketiahCrystal PalaceArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal swoop in to sign Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling on loan on Deadline Day
Bournemouth keeper Neto joins Arsenal on loan after Ramsdale's move to Southampton
Southampton secure goalkeeper Ramsdale from Arsenal on four-year contract
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Updated
Trevoh Chalobah joins Crystal Palace from Chelsea on season-long loan deal
Lyon sign former Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha on loan from Galatasaray
Football Tracker: Arsenal take on Brighton to get weekend underway
Bruno Labbadia makes Nigeria U-turn as NFF appoints Augustine Eguavoen as interim coach
FlashFocus: Ajax's freefall, nadir and their rocky road back to the top
Premier League giants slash spending to live within financial rules
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi hails Marcus Thuram hunger after big win over Atalanta
Jadon Sancho joins Chelsea on loan with obligation to buy from Manchester United
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz suffers incredible shock exit at US Open, Osaka falls to Muchova
The most expensive and spectacular transfers this summer
Holders Real Madrid drawn to face Liverpool in new-look Champions League draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings