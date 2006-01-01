Crystal Palace have signed forward Eddie Nketiah (25) from Arsenal on a five-year-deal, both Premier League clubs said on Friday.

Financial details about the transfer were not disclosed by either club, but English media reported Palace paid around 30 million pounds ($39.38 million) for the player.

"It's amazing to sign for Crystal Palace. I'm excited to get going," Nketiah said in a statement. "Every time I come back to South London, it always puts a smile on my face, so it's good to be back home."

Nketiah has scored 38 goals in 168 appearances for the north London club. He joined Arsenal's academy at the age of 16 and made his first team debut in 2018.

Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, also a product of Arsenal's academy, joined Fulham on a five-year contract for some 27 million pounds earlier in this month.