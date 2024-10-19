Ferdi Kadioglu stars as Brighton earn hard-fought win at Newcastle

Newcastle’s 11-match unbeaten Premier League (PL) home run ground to a crashing halt as they were beaten 1-0 at St James’ Park by Brighton & Hove Albion, who maintained their impressive start to the season.

Only goal difference separated Newcastle and Brighton in the table prior to today, and the pair were similarly closely matched on the pitch in the opening exchanges. Goalmouth action was few and far between, and even when a solid opening did arrive, Alexander Isak’s air kick with the goal at his mercy was somewhat symptomatic of both sides’ struggles.

The Swede was at the heart of everything good about the Geordies, but he missed another gilt-edged opportunity when Sandro Tonali played him clean through on goal, but he couldn’t beat Bart Verbruggen.

Newcastle then had the ultimate footballing punishment inflicted upon them when Brighton scored with their first shot of the game. There was an element of simplicity in the goal too, as a neat one-two between Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter ended with the former rolling home his fifth of the season – as many as he managed in the whole of the last campaign.

A training ground routine almost saw Lewis Dunk double the Seagulls advantage shortly after the break, but his volley flew harmlessly over the bar. It wasn’t all one-way traffic though, and Verbruggen was proving to be a busy man in the Brighton goal.

He denied Anthony Gordon and Isak as the game ticked into the final 15 minutes, though a last-ditch Dan Burn block to deny Ferdi Kadıoğlu was a stark reminder that Fabian Hürzeler’s men were still a threat.

Welbeck being stretchered off set up a nervy ending for Brighton, but their task was helped when Eddie Howe made the strange decision to withdraw Gordon and Bruno Guimarães in the 85th minute, to the bemusement of many inside St. James’ Park.

Mats Wieffer almost wrapped things up in stoppage time as Brighton looked to strike on the counter, but his effort was repelled by Nick Pope, who kept his side in the game as the clock ticked away.

The Magpies couldn’t capitalise upon that reprieve though, nor could they make any use of nine minutes added time. Despite conceding eight goals across their last three PL games, Brighton stood firm to secure a clean sheet that earned them just a second win in 10 away league outings.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ferdi Kadıoğlu (Brighton & Hove Albion)

