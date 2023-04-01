Forest's Harry Toffolo charged with misconduct over 375 alleged betting breaches

  4. Forest's Harry Toffolo charged with misconduct over 375 alleged betting breaches
Forest's Harry Toffolo charged with misconduct over 375 alleged betting breaches
Reuters
Nottingham Forest full-back Harry Toffolo (27) has been charged by England's Football Association (FA) with misconduct in relation to its betting rules with 375 alleged breaches, the country's soccer governing body said on Wednesday.

The alleged breaches occurred between 2014 to 2017 when Toffolo was with Norwich City and had loan spells at clubs including Swindon Town, Rotherham United, Peterborough United and Scunthorpe United.

"It's alleged that the defender breached FA Rule E1(b) 375 times between 22 January 2014 and 18 March 2017," the FA said in a statement. "Harry Toffolo has until Wednesday 19 July 2023 to provide his response."

Toffolo played 19 times for Forest in the 2022-23 season as they survived a relegation battle to stay in the top flight.

In May, Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney was banned from football for eight months and fined 50,000 pounds ($64,920) after admitting to 232 breaches of the Football Association's (FA) betting rules.

