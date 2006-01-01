Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Fulham seal five-year deal for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe

Fulham seal five-year deal for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe

Smith Rowe is heading to Fulham
Smith Rowe is heading to FulhamProfimedia
Fulham have signed England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe (24) from Premier League rivals Arsenal on a five-year contract, it was announced on Friday.

No fee for the deal, which will keep Smith Rowe at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2029, with a club option to extend by a further 12 months, was disclosed.

But the BBC estimated the total value of Smith Rowe's move from north to southwest London could be worth £27 million, plus £7 million in add-ons, with a total of £34 million representing a Fulham transfer record.

Smith Rowe joined Arsenal's academy aged just 10 and rose through the ranks to make 115 senior appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

But he found game time hard to come by last season as Arsenal finished runners-up to Premier League champions Manchester City, with Smith Rowe pleased to have made the move to Fulham.

"I'm finally here, so I'm really happy for me and my family - it's a good moment," he told FFCtv.

"I'm really excited, I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible so I could get going with my teammates."

Fulham finished 13th in the 20-strong Premier League last season but Smith Rowe added: "Listening to the project, speaking to the manager (Marco Silva) and seeing what players we have here already, I think it's an exciting project for me and definitely the perfect step for my career going forward."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Smith Rowe's attitude, telling the Gunners' website: "I'm sad that Emile is leaving us but excited for him to take this new opportunity at this stage of his career, when he needs to be starting matches and playing regularly."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSmith Rowe EmileArsenalFulhamTransfer News
Related Articles
Arteta says Arsenal are working on Smith Rowe, Nketiah and Nelson exits
Arsenal announce the signing of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Gea to make a return as Manchester United crank up activity
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle begin Guehi talks, Roma sign Girona striker Dovbyk
Updated
Hosts France reach Olympic semi-finals after downing rivals Argentina
Egypt move into semi-finals of Olympic football after beating Paraguay on penalties
Roma confirm signing of Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk from Girona
Spain ease into Olympic semi-finals after Fermin Lopez brace downs Japan
Morocco cruise past USA in dominant display to secure semi-final spot
Ten Hag says he prefers short contracts, feels aligned with Man Utd management
Injuries rule out Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro for weeks
Real Sociedad sign Croatia's Luka Sucic from RB Salzburg on six-year deal
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Czech Republic win mixed doubles gold, France book football semi-final spot
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle begin Guehi talks, Roma sign Girona striker Dovbyk
France showdown with Argentina spices up men's Olympic football tournament
Novak Djokovic faces Olympics fitness battle after knee injury scare

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings