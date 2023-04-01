Fulham sign Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester for £15 million

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Fulham sign Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester for £15 million
Fulham sign Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester for £15 million
Castagne has joined London club Fulham
Castagne has joined London club Fulham
Reuters
Fulham have signed Belgium defender Timothy Castagne (27) from Leicester City on a four-year deal with an option for another 12 months, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The right-back, who has 33 caps, has reportedly moved from the Championship club for around 15 million pounds ($18.90 million) and will wear the number 21 shirt.

Castagne started his career at Belgian Pro League side Genk before moving to Serie A side Atalanta in 2017. He joined Leicester in 2020 and helped them win the FA Cup in 2021.

"It's been a long transfer window, but finally I'm here, and I'm happy to be here," Castagne, who scored five goals with eight assists in 112 games at Leicester, said in a statement.

"It's a big relief. I've talked to the manager (Marco Silva) and I just can't wait to start training and playing."

Fulham host Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup second round on Tuesday before a league trip to Manchester City on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueCastagne TimothyLeicesterFulhamTransfer News
Related Articles
Fulham agree to let Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic join Saudi side Al Hilal
Saudi transfer target Mitrovic out of Fulham's home derby with Brentford
Harry Kane leaves Tottenham and Premier League behind in search of glory
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham in talks to sign Johnson, Bayern pushing for Chalobah
Updated
Manchester United goalkeeper Onana recalled to Cameroon squad after spat with coach
Everton announce signing of Portuguese striker Beto from Udinese
Spain promises bigger role for women in sport as Rubiales asked to resign
Updated
Czech striker Patrik Schick to miss 2024 Euro qualifier against Albania
Team of the Week: Ruthless Ronaldo bags hat-trick, Sterling steps up for Chelsea
Highlights of the weekend: Chelsea rebuilt, United come back and an odd moment in Slovakia
Winning Asian Cup the priority for new Saudi Arabia manager Roberto Mancini
Awesome Atletico in seventh heaven as they demolish neighbours Rayo Vallecano
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham in talks to sign Johnson, Bayern pushing for Chalobah
Basketball World Cup roundup: USA down Greece, Spain & Serbia continue perfect starts
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior sidelined for several weeks with thigh injury
Djokovic eyeing 24th Grand Slam title and number one ranking as US Open gets underway

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |