Saudi transfer target Mitrovic out of Fulham's home derby with Brentford

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Saudi transfer target Mitrovic out of Fulham's home derby with Brentford
Saudi transfer target Mitrovic out of Fulham's home derby with Brentford
Mitrovic is a wanted man in Saudi Arabia
Mitrovic is a wanted man in Saudi Arabia
Reuters
Saudi transfer target Aleksandar Mitrovic (28) will miss Fulham's home Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday due to injury, manager Marco Silva said.

Mitrovic has three years left on his contract but has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, with the West Londoners last month reportedly rejecting a 25 million pound bid from Pro League side Al Hilal.

British media have indicated Riyadh-based Al Hilal have since come back with a greatly improved offer of around 46 million pounds.

"Just Mitrovic is going to be out of the game, all the other players are going to be ready," Silva told reporters on Friday.

"He's out of the game because he had a problem in his ankle in the last game, he is not working with his teammates because of the injury."

Silva said he had no information about a bid for the Serb being accepted.

"The injury is not going to be something serious where he will be out of competition for three, four weeks," added the Portuguese.

Mitrovic, Fulham's top scorer in four of the last five seasons, was a second-half substitute in Fulham's opening 1-0 win at Everton.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSaudi Professional LeagueMitrovic AleksandarFulhamBrentfordAl HilalTransfer News
Related Articles
Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea
Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal sign Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves from Wolves
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bundesliga returns with Bayern Munich's trip to Werder Bremen
Updated
Paul Pogba and Juventus try to move beyond injury and scandal ahead of Serie A start
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea complete Lavia signing, Liverpool announce Endo
Updated
Manchester United must improve away form against big clubs, says Ten Hag
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi
Manchester City ready to face Newcastle after Super Cup success, says Guardiola
Cristian Romero 'good to go' against United, says Tottenham's Postecoglou
'Endless money' is a problem in transfer market, says Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp
Ian Maatsen and Micky Van de Ven called up to Netherlands squad for the first time
Most Read
Football Tracker: Bundesliga returns with Bayern Munich's trip to Werder Bremen
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea complete Lavia signing, Liverpool announce Endo
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd
Editors' Picks: Kane makes Bundesliga bow as top Premier League teams set for battle

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |