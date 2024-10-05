Advertisement
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Premier League
  Gary O'Neil takes 'full responsibility' as Wolves remain winless in Premier League

Gary O'Neil takes 'full responsibility' as Wolves remain winless in Premier League

Gary O'Neil salutes the Wolves fans
Gary O'Neil salutes the Wolves fansReuters / Phil Noble
Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil (41) took "full responsibility" after Brentford registered a thumping 5-3 win over his beleaguered side in the Premier League on Saturday to leave them winless and bottom of the table after seven games.

Brentford scored an early goal yet again and netted four times in the first half as Wolves put in another poor performance in defence. O'Neil's side have the worst goal difference in the league (-12) having conceded 21 goals.

"We'll get to work collectively and I'm always willing to accept full responsibility for what was produced today. It lands on my shoulders. There are no excuses, we have to do better," O'Neil said.

"I've never seen us that far away from the game plan before. Whether the early goal – which we discussed – rocked us. But whatever it is, it's not acceptable for that to be the level of performance.

"I've spoken in previous weeks around the level that we managed to reach against top sides in the league, but that today gives you no chance of winning a game if you go out and you give Brentford five goals – you have absolutely no chance."

Brentford - Wolves match stats
Brentford - Wolves match statsOpta by StatsPerform

With Wolves registering just one victory in 17 games stretching back to March last season, their poor run of form has O'Neil odds on to become one of the first managers to get the sack this season.

As Brentford ran riot, O'Neil was left scratching his chin as even some travelling Wolves fans chanted, "You don't know what you're doing" when he made substitutions.

"I would expect scrutiny, I understand how the supporters feel fully. I understand their frustrations. I'm absolutely furious. If I was a supporter and my team produced that, then I would be really disappointed as well," he added.

"But they'll get every everything I can give for the whole time that I'm here. I have no problem at all with their reaction to our performance because I agree with them.

"My feelings towards the fans will never, ever change because they've given us so much."

As they go into an international break, O'Neil will have two weeks to prepare for what could be their toughest test yet when they next welcome champions Manchester City on October 20th.

Check out the report from the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueGary O'NeilWolvesBrentford
