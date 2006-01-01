Advertisement
  4. Guardiola hails 'unstoppable' Haaland after 11th Manchester City hat-trick

Guardiola hails 'unstoppable' Haaland after 11th Manchester City hat-trick

Erling Haaland poses with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against West Ham
Erling Haaland poses with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against West Ham
Erling Haaland's (24) scoring exploits already made him a daunting prospect for Premier League defenders but the Norwegian striker's second hat-trick in as many games against West Ham United on Saturday suggests he may have got even better.

The 24-year-old Norwegian scored his 11th hat-trick for City to extend the champions' perfect start to their title defence, notching up his seventh goal in three league games this season.

Haaland's first was a sublime finish past Alphonse Areola after Bernardo Silva played him in one-on-one while his second was a close-range thunderbolt that almost broke the net.

When he charged towards goal late on there was no doubting the outcome, so much so that City boss Pep Guardiola thinks defenders cannot deny him even with extreme measures.

"The first goal, Bernardo wins the ball, pass the ball and finish or the third goal, with the space behind, it's unstoppable," Guardiola told reporters.

"There is no central defender, not even with a gun – it's impossible, so fast, so powerful."

Guardiola said Haaland had struggled with niggles last season, when he was still the league's top scorer with 27 goals, and was now an even more devastating player.

Haaland, who recorded his 70th Premier League goal in his 69th game, said he was feeling the benefits of having a rest.

"I feel good, I feel energised," he told Sky Sports. "I had a long vacation and pre-season. I feel good.

"The years I've been here have been really fast. Now I've got some rest in my body and my feet. Now I'm ready for more."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueErling HaalandManchester CityWest Ham
