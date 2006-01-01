Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Kurt Zouma departs West Ham to join Saudi side Al Orobah on loan

Kurt Zouma departs West Ham to join Saudi side Al Orobah on loan

Zouma's West Ham contract expires next year
Zouma's West Ham contract expires next year Profimedia
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma moved to Saudi Pro League club Al Orobah on loan on Saturday just weeks after a transfer to the United Arab Emirates collapsed.

The 29-year-old Frenchman made 103 appearances after joining the Hammers from Chelsea in a £29 million deal in 2021 but attracted widespread criticism in 2022 when a video emerged of him kicking and slapping his pet cat, for which he was sentenced to 180 hours of community service.

Zouma, who had a year left on his contract, went on to captain West Ham last season after Declan Rice left for Arsenal.

The Premier League transfer deadline was on Friday but the Saudi league window stays open until September 7th.

Zouma agreed a move to Dubai-based Shabab Al-Ahli in the UAE earlier this summer but the move fell apart after he failed a medical.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSaudi Professional LeagueKurt ZoumaAl OrubahWest HamTransfer News
Related Articles
West Ham sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United
West Ham complete loan signing of French defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Casemiro vs Rabiot at United, Saudi league won't drop De Bruyne plans
Show more
Football
Xabi Alonso calls for tighter defence after Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run snapped
Guardiola hails 'unstoppable' Haaland after 11th Manchester City hat-trick
De Zerbi's Marseille move top of Ligue 1 with impressive victory against Toulouse
Football Tracker: AC Milan and Lazio draw, Marseille ahead against 10-men Toulouse
Updated
Lukaku sparks last-gasp comeback as Napoli recover to defeat 10-man Parma
Raphinha says Barcelona's 'dominant' form is a statement of team's intent
Benfica sack head coach Roger Schmidt after two seasons in charge
Correa nets stoppage-time winner to earn Atletico Madrid narrow win at Athletic Bilbao
Haaland bags another hat-trick as Man City beat West Ham in the Premier League
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Football Tracker: AC Milan and Lazio draw, Marseille ahead against 10-men Toulouse
Novak Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit
Defending champion Novak Djokovic dumped out by Alexei Popyrin at US Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings