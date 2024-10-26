Advertisement
Guardiola praises 'incredible' mentality of Manchester City stars

AFP
Guardiola praised the competitive nature of his players
Guardiola praised the competitive nature of his playersOli Scarff / AFP
Pep Guardiola (53) saluted his Manchester City stars' "incredible" mentality as he insisted his bond with the squad is as strong as ever.

Guardiola's contract expires at the end of this season and the Spaniard is yet to agree a new deal amid speculation he may quit the Premier League champions.

He said in the close-season he would wait until the campaign started to see "how connected" he was with his players.

That is a vital reference point for Guardiola, who has led City to four successive English titles and six in seven years.

When this was put to him before Saturday's home Premier League game against Southampton, Guardiola said: "I'm happy, a lot.

"I'm impressed. I never thought when I arrived here (in 2016), a ninth season and still we have this amount of consistency in our game.

"We're still creating more than the opponent and concede less than the opponent, so this balance is so good.

"I could not be more thankful to these players for what we are trying to do and the way we are doing it.

"I never had doubt about that. I said a month ago, I see them in training sessions every day and still they are alive, they feel it."

Guardiola's future will also be decided by other factors.

He has said he will consider his wife and family, while the departure of City's director of football Txiki Begiristain at the end of this season could also sway his decision.

But Guardiola allayed any fears that his relationship with his players was in danger of growing tired.

"They have an incredible mentality," he added. "Most of them are so strong, so competitive.

"There's a tendency to relax, I always have this concern when we win again. What is going to happen? A drop after you win. But I don't see it.

"Everyone pushes each other. They push me and push my staff with ideas, with new things. If I don't like it, they accept it well because it's for the team.

"They forget immediately, win or lose. They're on to the next, what's next? They're true competitors."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeaguePep GuardiolaManchester City
