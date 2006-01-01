Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Pep Guardiola quiet on future at club 'deep inside of my bones'

Pep Guardiola quiet on future at club 'deep inside of my bones'

Guardiola's side dropped points against Newcastle last week
Guardiola's side dropped points against Newcastle last weekREUTERS / Scott Heppell
Pep Guardiola remained tight-lipped about his future as Manchester City manager on Friday, amid speculation he may leave soon with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

City, second in the Premier League table trailing leaders Liverpool by a point, will again be without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne again when they host Fulham on Saturday.

"I'm not going to talk about this subject, when it's going to happen, it's going to happen," Guardiola said about leaving.

The Spaniard defended City, who are embroiled in a hearing over alleged breaches of the league's financial fair play rules which could potentially see them face points deductions, a fine and relegation if found guilty.

"I'm part of this club, deep inside of my bones and the best way to defend the club is winning games and doing my job as best as possible," Guardiola told reporters.

"Of course, I am going to defend my club, I trust (them ... all the people working here, for many, many years. The best way to defend is by doing our job the best, everyone working here have their own responsibility.

"I love this club and it will always be that way."

Fans are desperate to keep the Catalan manager, some hoisting a banner at Etihad Stadium imploring him to stay.

"They have to bring me the bill, I have to pay for the banner," Guardiola said. "What can I say? Thank you so much, I fell in love since the first day I arrived here.

"Let's see," he added on his future. "When it's going to happen, it's going to happen."

De Bruyne has missed City's last four fixtures and will also sit out Belgium's Nations League matches against Italy and France.

"Not for tomorrow, not ready," said Guardiola, who is also missing Nathan Ake, Oscar Bobb and Rodri, who is sidelined due to torn knee ligaments.

FIFA has finalised the regulations on for the new Club World Cup, including a requirement for teams to bring their strongest squad to the U.S. for the tournament in June-July.

Guardiola was asked whether he agreed on FIFA's mandate, given the recent outcry from players on the demanding fixture schedule.

"What are the strongest players?", Guardiola said. "For (FIFA), which players are stronger than the other ones?

"I don't understand how is the selection, how this player is stronger than the other one."

City have won 16 successive games against Fulham, stretching back to 2011, but have dropped points in two league games this season, including last weekend's 1-1 draw at seventh-placed Newcastle United.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeaguePep GuardiolaManchester CityFulham
Related Articles
Who's Missing: De Bruyne to be out until after international break
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester
Guardiola confirms Manchester City's Rodri out for season after tearing ACL
Show more
Football
Bayer Leverkusen won't underestimate Kiel on back of win over Milan, says Alonso
Editors' Picks: Manchester United facing another test at Villa Park as the NHL returns
Liam Rosenior winning over sceptical Strasbourg fans as Ligue 1 rolls on
EXCLUSIVE: Sofapaka coach Robert Matano on verge of joining Coastal Union
Finally beaten Real Madrid aiming for Villarreal rebound in LaLiga
AC Milan owner denies report they are looking for new investors
Updated
Son to miss Tottenham's visit to Brighton and South Korea matches
Lille loss a reality check for Real Madrid, says Carlo Ancelotti
Most Read
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Football Tracker: 10-man United score late leveller against Porto, Chelsea down Gent
Jannik Sinner not 'comfortable' as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign
Milan's Morata house hunting again after mayor's social media blunder

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings