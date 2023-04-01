Guardiola praises Man City's resilience as Rodri sees red in win over Forest

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Guardiola praises Man City's resilience as Rodri sees red in win over Forest
Guardiola praises Man City's resilience as Rodri sees red in win over Forest
Rodri is given his marching orders by referee Anthony Taylor
Rodri is given his marching orders by referee Anthony Taylor
AFP
Manchester City showed great character to beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday despite having to play half of the game with 10 men, manager Pep Guardiola (53) said.

City were 2-0 up and cruising thanks to goals from Phil Foden (23) and Erling Haaland (23) in a dominant first half, but Rodri's (27) red card in the first minute of the second half saw the roles reversed and the home side had to battle hard for the win.

"An exceptional game in the first half, exceptional game in the second for our resilience and our work," Guardiola said.

"We played, I would say, 51, 52 minutes 10 against 11, so it was not easy, but we were fantastic. I thought the way we played in the first half was amazing against a difficult side for the physicality, the pace they have up front," he added.

Manchester City - Nottingham Forest player ratings
Flashscore

The win was City's sixth out of six games in the league so far and though few would have expected Forest to take anything from the game beforehand, manager Steve Cooper (43) was left disappointed that they had not done so once Rodri was sent off.

"It can go both ways then when you're 2-0 down. To be fair to the guys, they really stuck to the task and things changed obviously with the red card," Cooper said.

"Then we became the team that was pushing and pressing... I would have liked us to have shown a bit more quality in the final third."

City stay top of the standings as the only side not to drop points so far this season, while Forest are 10th with seven points from their six games.

Check out the full report from the Etihad Stadium with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityNottinghamRodriGuardiola PepHaaland Erling BrautFoden Phil
Related Articles
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Manchester City eye new heights of fourth successive league title
Rodri sees red but Manchester City stand firm in win over Forest
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: United claim important at Burnley, Lazio's struggles continue
Updated
Brilliant Fernandes finish gives Man Utd much-needed win over Burnley
Everton claim first league win of the season at sluggish Brentford
Barcelona launch late three-goal comeback to break Celta Vigo hearts
Luton Town's first Premier League win is coming, says upbeat boss Rob Edwards
Sassuolo shock Juventus for first league loss after six-goal thriller
Rudi Garcia feels supported by Napoli fans despite lacklustre start to season
Harry Kane scores hat-trick as Bayern Munich put seven past helpless Bochum
Most Read
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Football Tracker: United claim important at Burnley, Lazio's struggles continue
Barcelona launch late three-goal comeback to break Celta Vigo hearts
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings