History-chasing Manchester City relishing Premier League title battle, says Rodri

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. History-chasing Manchester City relishing Premier League title battle, says Rodri
History-chasing Manchester City relishing Premier League title battle, says Rodri
Manchester City midfielder Rodri (right) in action against Liverpool at Anfield
Manchester City midfielder Rodri (right) in action against Liverpool at Anfield
AFP
Rodri (27) says Manchester City will embrace the challenge of having to be almost perfect in their remaining 10 matches to win a record-breaking fourth straight Premier League title.

Sunday's thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield left Pep Guardiola's side in third place but only a point behind Arsenal, who top the table on goal difference from Liverpool.

City's next league game is against Arsenal at the end of the month, with challenging fixtures against Aston Villa and Tottenham looming.

Sunday's draw was only the second time Guardiola's team have dropped points in the league since mid-December and Spain midfielder Rodri is confident they can put together another winning run.

"We need a break. We have the FA Cup game (against Newcastle) and then go to the international teams so it will be good for us to refresh and give the last push at the end of the season," he said.

"We know how good we are in the last part of the season, we just need to charge the batteries again and focus on the last 10 games.

"It seems you have to win nine or 10 games to win this Premier League. This is the challenge and we are going to go for it."

Rodri said last season's treble winners were not at their best against Liverpool despite taking the lead through John Stones and having the better of the first half.

Liverpool hit back strongly after the break and following Alex Mac Allister's equalising penalty, it was the hosts who looked more likely to win.

"An incredible game. We started really well in terms of chances and dominance and I think it was quite good. The second half was their half," said the City midfielder.

He added: "They are fighting for the Premier League like us and we got a point. It means a lot.

"We are there in the fight and this club is about the mentality of the team. Sometimes when we don't play well, (it's important) we don't lose.

"Sometimes it is the opposite and we are the team who has to defend a little bit more. We didn't create many chances and it is what it is, we have to adapt sometimes.

"We wanted three points, but in the final analysis it is fair."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRodriManchester CityLiverpool
Related Articles
The Regista: Energy and tactical tweaks inspire Liverpool's comeback against City
How the Premier League title race stands with 10 games to play
Premier League talking points: Klopp believing and Havertz firing
Show more
Football
Barcelona face biggest game of the season against Napoli, says Xavi
EXCLUSIVE: Ze Roberto on Brazil's new direction & Bayer Leverkusen's success
Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations hero Haller to miss next two friendlies
Serie A side Lecce sack manager Roberto D'Aversa after headbutting incident
European football talking points: Nice struggling, Bayern resurgent & Real Madrid on top
Football Tracker: Roma rescue point against Fiorentina, Marseille defeat Nantes
Updated
Most Read
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool robbed of penalty in thrilling draw with Man City
Football Tracker: Roma rescue point against Fiorentina, Marseille defeat Nantes
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United and Lazio to struggle, Brest favourites against Lens
Granit Xhaka 'using Arsenal pain' to propel Bayer Leverkusen's title run

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings