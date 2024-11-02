Advertisement
Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to deliver 'joy of winning' to United fans

AFP
Ruud van Nistelrooy (R) congratulates Manchester United's Argentinian defender #06 Lisandro Martinez (L) as he exits
Ruud van Nistelrooy (R) congratulates Manchester United's Argentinian defender #06 Lisandro Martinez (L) as he exits
Ruud van Nistelrooy says he wants to give Manchester United's fans the "joy of winning games" again as he prepares for his second game as interim manager, against Chelsea on Sunday.

Struggling United take on high-flying Chelsea after a turbulent week at Old Trafford during which Erik ten Hag was sacked, before the club announced the appointment of Ruben Amorim on Friday.

Ten Hag was fired following last week's 2-1 defeat at West Ham, which left United languishing in 14th spot in the Premier League.

Former United striker Van Nistelrooy was in charge for Wednesday's 5-2 League Cup win against Leicester and will oversee three more games before Amorim joins as head coach from Sporting Lisbon on November 11.

The first of those matches is against Chelsea, who have not won on their past 11 league visits to Old Trafford.

"It's going to be a big match, a tough one," said caretaker boss Van Nistelrooy, who promised to take the attack to the visitors. "Chelsea are playing really well at the moment.

"Lots of attacking power, players who can decide the game, scoring lots of goals, playing very well on the ball.

"So we're going to have to be at our very best to get a result."

The Dutchman praised the United fans for their unwavering support.

"I think in general the way we are supported and the way the fans are, and helping us in difficult times, and they stay behind the team and encourage the team, which is special," he told club media.

"It doesn't happen in any other club, so we're very happy with the fans and we need them and we want to give the fans that back - the joy of winning games, and that's our motivation.

"So hopefully the interaction is there again, because it will lift the team."

United are dealing with a string of absentees.

Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, Antony and Kobbie Mainoo are set to miss out along with long-term absentees Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro, but Christian Eriksen could return.

"Not many changes," Van Nistelrooy said. "We're still hoping and working hard to get Christian Eriksen part of the squad.

"He's working hard to make it in the last moment."

Manchester United, Chelsea, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Christian Eriksen, Ruben Amorim
Current and former Manchester United players back incoming head coach Amorim

